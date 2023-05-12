EX-CIA Director Brennan Testifies in 4 Hr Interview on the Fake Laptop Letter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Jordan says that their 4 hour interview with former CIA director Brennan today “further confirmed that this thing was all political,” in regards to suppressing Hunter’s laptop.
Biden Campaign tried to bury evidence. This is TREASON.
Fox News is okay with talking about election interference by the CIA, but not our corrupt elections?
