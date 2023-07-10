BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WAKE UP 9/11 - 10 July 2023 - "E-TEAM" & "ROLLIN"
Wake Up!!!
Wake Up!!!
47 followers
1
125 views • 07/10/2023

This is a great piece of work which is quite revealing about the setup for the destruction of the towers demonstrating night shots of the towers and a scene from Limp Bizkit's 2000 video ROLLIN (AIR RAID VEHICLE), and goes into detail about the video and the relationship to George H.W. Bush & George W. Bush, and the Transformers icon Optimus Prime's famous saying "Autobots let's roll". At the end it shows a still from the piece I did two days ago of the Doctor that goes into the carnage after tower 1 comes down and there's an ad poster for a movie starring Michael Douglas: DON'T SAY A WORD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Keywords
911twin towersgeorge bushseptember 11thwtcnorth towersouth towerfredwlets rolltower 1tower 2durstlimpbizkitrollinh w
