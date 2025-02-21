© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A few hours ago, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published two videos showing the destruction of the accumulation of manpower and military equipment near such settlements as 'Boromlia' and 'Baranovka' (Sumy region). Notably, these settlements are located close to the Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation. After the release of these videos, the Russian military noted that all targets were successfully hit and destroyed within minutes of each other using Iskander-M ballistic missiles..................................
BORZZIKMAN
