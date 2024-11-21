ICAN SEEKS TO STOP NEWBORN HEP B JABS, SUE PROVIDERS WHO VACCINATE WITHOUT CONSENT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ICAN lead counsel, Aaron Siri, Esq., guides you through an exploration of the Hepatitis B vaccine, outlining the serious problems with this controversial vaccine given to newborn babies in their first days of life in the US, per the CDC. Hear why ICAN is fighting to have this shot removed from the childhood schedule. Further, ICAN is standing up to hospitals which vaccinate newborns without consent of the parents. You can support his effort at icandecide.org/legalmatch.
