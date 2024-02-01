Refuses to Condemn the Attacks of Armed Occupied Israeli Settlers against Palestinian villages in the West Bank

Settler leader and organiser Daniella Weiss, known for her continued genocidal remarks about Palestinians refuses to condemn the attacks of armed settlers against Palestinian villages in the West Bank.
◾️As many as 700,000 Israeli settlers are living illegally in the occupied West Bank as settler violence surges. They are protected by the army and the israeli government.
