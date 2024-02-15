Matt Taibbi: A Massively Underreported Story, The 2024 Election Appears to be Fixed.

Matt Taibbi On Mainstream Media: A Massively Underreported Story, Electoral Fix

The 2024 presidential race looks like it will be decided by lawyers, not voters





“Everybody but the major party candidate on the Democratic side will face very, very serious legal challenges ahead of this vote”





“— Democrats unveil plans for America's first lawfare election. And it's a great pleasure. He's come to join us on the show to talk about this, Matt Taibbi. So Matt, I'm gonna say I read most of it.





I originally read about it. You make some really tough points. I know you're not a partisan guy. I know you're not a big Trump supporter per se. But it is interesting that Democrats thought Trump was going to blame them for being an insurrection. Now they're blaming Trump.





Now they're trying to sabotage the election. Everything is lawfare. Keep them off the ballot. And riff on this, because this is dynamite stuff. Hadn't gotten enough attention, Matt.





Well, first of all, thanks for having me on, Larry. I've been covering presidential elections since 2004.





Normally, at this time of year, media is intensely interested in what voters think. And we're out there going state to state talking to people about who they're going to vote for. This year, all the key battles are going to be taking place in courtrooms. We had the Supreme Court hearing last week about the Colorado case. There were complaints just filed about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. There's an ongoing battle to keep the no-labels third party off the ballot in multiple states who can participate in the elections ahead of the 2024 vote. And there's the possibility exists that, you know, everybody but the major party candidate on the Democratic side will face very, very serious legal challenges ahead of this vote. Yeah, Biden won't let any primaries. I find that most curious.





— But there are no primaries now. Biden won't let it, which I think is completely undemocratic.





Right, and this is, again, a massively underreported story because, for whatever reason, the mainstream press, which should be intensely interested, at least in the goings on of the Democratic Party, didn't seem to care that they essentially disallowed the results of the New Hampshire primary, that they cancelled, flat out cancelled the Florida primary and you know Robert F Kennedy Jr who was slated to run a very well-financed campaign from within the democratic party was essentially forced to run as a third-party candidate because of all these obstacles and they're not allowing you to run a mounted intramural challenge, and they don't want you to run a third party challenge, and they're trying to get Donald Trump off the ballot in the Republican Party. So who do they want to run against? It's kind of an interesting question. It's a very odd thing. You know, you're right.





The left feels completely justified usurping the democratic will of the American people in order to quote, save democracy. And you also mentioned this transition integrity project, TIP, run by Jennifer Granholm and John Podesta. I've known John Podesta forever and ever when I was a democrat. But it just sounds like they're itching. I know no one's blameless on all sides in politics, but it sounds like the Dems are itching to sabotage the election”





See also:





https://rumble.com/v4da3uc-report-deep-state-is-scrambling-to-find-a-missing-top-secret-binder.html



