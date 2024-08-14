World War 3’s eastern European theater has taken an amazing turn in recent days. Ukraine’s army launched a surprise invasion into Russian territory and seized approximately 600 square miles of Russian land. The invasion is a huge embarrassment to Vladimir Putin and the Russian military establishment. Today, Ukraine increased its attacks inside Russia.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 08/14/2024





https://www.trunews.com/video-article/russia-on-the-ropes-ukraine-seizes-more-russian-land-putin-humiliated





