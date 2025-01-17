Conspiracy: Luther Martin's Anti-Federalist Warnings about Centralization

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Luther Martin, the Anti-Federalist firebrand, predicted that the Constitution would lead to a national system of consolidated power that could never secure liberty. He argued this was an intentional conspiracy - a deliberate plan at the Philadelphia Convention to undermine federalism and state sovereignty. In this episode, we’ll uncover Martin’s fiery objections, his claims of a calculated scheme, his warnings about consolidation, standing armies, and more.
Path to Liberty: January 17, 2025