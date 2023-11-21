Culture War | Kids Exposed to Sexually Explicit Material Are At Risk For Being Groomed | Guest: Attorney Theresa Sidebotham | Child Safety

The US Supreme Court almost 100 years ago recognized the parental right “to direct the upbringing and education of children under their control” in the Pierce versus Society of Sisters ruling in 1925. Our guest is boldly standing to protect this legal right that is massively under assault today. Attorney Theresa Sidebotham specializes in employment, religious and non-profit law and child safety. She is also the founder of Telios Law representing individuals, businesses, and ministries. She joins us today to empower us to understand our parental rights and how to protect them along with our children from the war that is being waged against them.





Affiliates:

https://griddownchowdown.com/

Use promo code mission for 5% off your border.

www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.

www.Sherwood.tv/mission.com - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.







Links:

https://telioslaw.com/our-team/theresa-lynn-sidebotham





https://teliosteaches.thinkific.com/





https://ecap.net/





www.momsonamission.net



