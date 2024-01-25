1/24/24 DeWit Resigns: Lake NRSC Bribe, TOBB Convoy, Abbot Declaration









1/24/24: Take Our Border Back Convoy heads to Texas as Gov. Abbott issues declaration citing Art. 4 of the Constitution: Fed Gov’t duty to protect States from invasion. Meanwhile, Kari Lake press release tonight, DeWit resigns, NRSC possible source of attempted bribe/threat vs Lake to stay out of AZ Senate race! Lastly, CDC outed for funding CSU, Fort Collins, CO, new “Bat Lab” despite numerous safety violations, outed by USA Today!





Take Our Border Back Convoy:

https://takeourborderback.com/





Gov. Abbot Declaration on Invasion;

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/governor-abbott-holds-line-invokes-texas-constitutional-authority/





Kari Lake Bribery phone call from AZ GOP leader, Jeff DeWit (now resigned!)

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/watch-live-8-pm-et-kari-lake-hosts/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/jeff-dewitt-resigns-as-arizona-republican-party-chair/

https://arizonasuntimes.com/news/nrsc-silent-on-whether-it-was-behind-azgop-chairs-offer-of-money-from-back-east-for-kari-lake-to-stay-out-of-politics/ralexander/2024/01/24/





Fort Collins, CO building "Bat Lab" for ebola vaccines for military use, Denver Health staff injected with live ebola shot:

https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-colorado-governor-responds-to-citizens-ebola-outbreak-concerns/

https://thenewamerican.com/us/healthcare/dr-richard-bartlett-will-the-next-pandemic-come-from-a-colorado-bat-lab/

https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/infection-control/denver-health-administers-1st-shots-of-ebola-vaccines.html





USA Today uncovered Fort Collins, CSU lab, run by the CDC, cited multiple times for leaks of biothreats:

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2015/05/29/some-recent-us-lab-incidents/25258237/





Who are the unelected officials running the Biden Gov't who don't have legal Oaths on file?

http://www.standardnewswire.com/news/8980819007.html





Yevgeny "Eugene" Vindman running for Rep seat in VA:

https://www.axios.com/2023/11/15/vindman-congress-virginia-spanberger-seat-democrat





