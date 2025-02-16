Endgame: The End is the Beginning and a Future in the Past. Prophecies from a Spiral Time-Loop

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SOURCE: Dark Mystic Nine "ENDGAME: A FUTURE IN THE PAST | INTUITIVE PROPHECIES" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1SScROuwmM
Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@darkmystic9/videos
Website: https://darkmysticnine.wixsite.com/session
Membership form: https://forms.gle/imr7ZNmQWyxd7Mjr9
REFERENCES:
Gary Wayne on the Nephilim Dragon Kings: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NOGaMEwH-ts
Stephen Hawking and John Oliver on AI: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etZPXWZpF7s
National Library of Medicine article on blood types and the C.: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8286549/
PubMed article specifically on blood types and V. antibody response: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38353517/
Journal of the American Medical Association article on C. shot side effects: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2788346
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) notices crazy clustering of fires: https://www.epa.gov/climate-indicators/climate-change-indicators-wildfires
Dark Mystic Nine "CRIMES OF THE GODS": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aX44OPpf0b0
Dark Mystic Nine "PLUTO and NEPTUNE": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_EinOGhnHs
HISTORY "CITIES OF THE UNDERWORLD": https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLob1mZcVWOahXecRqpyBXShOOrY7Qo45p
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b
WATCH:
"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx
"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh
"Remote Viewing the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u
!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm
RELATED TO CHRISTIANITY:
"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I
"Jesus was a Usurper and John the Baptist was the True Christ"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2i87LowyC8
"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8
"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh
"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc
"Aliens in the Afterlife: Snatching, Scalping, and Programing" https://tinyurl.com/4ferf7vx
"Remote Viewing Disproves Prophecy" https://tinyurl.com/4b4t7u9m
REDDIT POST:
"I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap." http://tinyurl.com/msr7ryu5