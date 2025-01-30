"Magic" AI Programming Arduino & Beyond

For those of you "coders" who have written software and maybe even a little bit of hardware code, be prepared to be astounded at the possibilities. After 40 years of programming Apps and mostly hardware I have come to the reasonable conclusion that hardware aware programmers can blow-away software only coders.

This is quite obvious to hardware code. After-all, software always compromises hardware capability by making things "easier to the coder" NOT the hardware. (There is always a tradeoff and engineers know that very well.