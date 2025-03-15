How the DC Mob attacks Whistlebowers, Project Cassandra & Life in Moscow w/ Tara Reade





Tara Reade, former Senate Aide to Joe Biden, joins the program to share how she was treated by the DC mob after she reported being sexually assaulted by Biden. She shares how her life has been threatened and why she felt the urgency to flee the United States gaining asylum in Russia for her safety. You can learn more and follow Tara Reade at https://x.com/ReadeAlexandra

