People are starting to suspect something - some may be from a Carnival Freak Show? 🎡

People are starting to suspect something.

Adding the following for heck of it... since on Military, found posted...

Without the help of the United States and Europe, Russia will receive a strategic advantage that will be destructive, - ex-Chief of the US General Staff Mark Milley

▪️ “It will be a tragedy because at this point the Ukrainians will no longer be able to successfully defend themselves,” said General Mark Milley. Refusal to support Kiev would signal a fatal blow to the world order.

▪️One of the problems is that Americans have lived through 2 decades of war - in Afghanistan and Iraq, and they are “already tired of these eternal wars.”

▪️But a “rules-based order” with a network of US-led alliances helped prevent great power conflict, the general says.

▪️But the rules created by the United States “have done a lot to make the United States a very rich, powerful and capable country,” General Milley added.





