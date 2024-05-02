Palestinian State & Facial Recognition 02/05/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we see that the Biden Administration is considering recognition of a Palestinian State. They have pursued a Palestinian State since before October 7, 2023. In other news, we see once again the Biden Administration pushing for facial recognitions scans to all 430 federalized Airports.
00:00 - Intro
01:57 - Israel Prophecies
04:29 - Biden in Recognition of Palestinian State
11:02 - Facial Recognition
12:51 - Facial Scans to all 430 Airports
20:10 - Big Digital ID Push
23:15 - Joseph’s Kitchen
29:02 - Prophecy Club Gold