Sebastian Gorka: 'We have no justice in America'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sebastian Gorka joins Greg Kelly and Rob Schmitt to discuss Kevin McCarthy's removal from his leadership position as House Speaker, weigh in on former President Donald Trump's civil fraud case, and more on NEWSMAX.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html