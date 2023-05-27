© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When I was a child ...
"When I was a child, people wrote stories about artificial intelligence that did not exist - In the near future, artificial intelligence will write stories about humanity that does not exist." -Jakob from pacsteam.org
---
Sustainability and eternal life technology are TWO sides of the same AGENDA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eXftFG5j0fGk/
https://newtube.app/user/pacmanpacks/aqqk1rd?u=t
https://www.instagram.com/p/Csi-DomN8Pb/
Link to poster: https://i.imgur.com/okr2EJL.jpg
...