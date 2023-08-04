Bioweapons, CFS, Chronic Lyme, HIV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Calling it what it is with Clay Clark:
"I knew from my PhD work from 1991 that there was no such thing as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome or Chronic Lyme.
That was always HIV & Tony Fauci just renamed it because certain of these bio weapons could cause psychosis or autism, or you were sleeping all the time & now they just call it Long COVID:
That's antibody dependent enhancement."
Full interview: https://rumble.com/v346dpv-dr.-judy-mikovits-every-vaccine-since-1986-has-been-a-bioweapon.html