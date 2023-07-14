Senator Pauline Hanson visits Pre-Poll in the Fadden By-Election. 14-7-23.

There is a By Election on today in the Federal Seat of Fadden. The Liberals abandoned it after just over a year of being elected to the seat, forcing the voters of Fadden to go yet another election. Pretty soon the voters of Australia are gonna get voter fatigue I reckon.





Nevertheless, our good friend Sandy Roach has stepped up to the plate and put her hand up to be the One Nation Candidate for Fadden https://www.facebook.com/SandyRoach.PHON





Here's some footage I took from the last day of Pre-Poll at Runaway Bay Community Centre. Senator Pauline Hanson paid a visit to support Sandy. As you can see the Mainstream Media also turned up......but they edited the crap out of their footage, see here https://fb.watch/lNi1AsuXTN/?mibextid=Nif5oz They don't like their viewers to see the real story, only snippets they choose for the narrative.





Fadden is located on the Northern Gold Coast and it's a huge seat. Sandy is no stranger to the area, she's a long time local having lived in the region for 30 years, unlike some of the other 12 candidates who do not even reside in Fadden. Sandy ran in the 2022 Federal Election for this seat of Fadden and gained 9% of the vote, which is great considering it was her very first foray into politics, at any level. We are extremely confident Sandy will increase her vote from last year, and who knows...maybe the political underdog Gods are smiling on her right now and she will WIN!





If she does win she will create history as the first ever One Nation Federal MP in Australia. She can do it. If you live in Fadden please get to the polling booth today and put Sandy No. 1 on the Ballot Paper!





#FaddenByElection

#SandyRoach

#OneNation







