Jim Willie says inflation could reach 23-30% soon from 17% - our infrastructure sucks, everyone hates us now because we bomb the shit out of everybody - ie Iraq - overturn governments etc - Part A
Published 2 months ago

Our ports, our freeways, our bridges, our just about everything is falling apart so says Jim Willie

Our devotion to war and our war mongering have worked to our disadvantage.  What did we get for it - all the military spending.  Not much .  

newsjimwillie

