EXTREMELY CONCERNING Testing Shows 1 McDonald’s Quarter Pounder Burger Patty Contains OVER 1300 DIFFERENT STRANDS OF DNA “So the University of Nebraska took 1 quarter pound patty that was headed to McDonald's from a big processing plant and ran some tests on it. They were testing for how many different strains of DNA they could find in that 1 quarter pound. Can you guess how many they found? Over 1300 different strains of DNA were found in that 1 quarter pound patty.” Now this is very concerning.” Big Food is now pooling the bacteria from thousands of different animals when processing animals We MUST find a way to stop Big Food. “Over at the shop, we process 1 animal, take all the whole muscle trim from that 1 animal, and make our ground beef. So you got over 1300 different animals in 1 quarter pound or 1 animal in all those chubs of ground beef that we sell. Something you guys might wanna consider next time you guys are buying beef. And remember, guys, buy American and buy local.”





