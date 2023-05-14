BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Vaccination Destroys Natural Herd Immunity and Weakens The Population
What is happening
What is happening
428 views • 05/14/2023

Stop Mandatory Vaccination

2 years ago



By Dr. Andrew Wakefield - VACCINE MANDATES rest up the idea of “required” vaccine induced “herd immunity” to “protect” those who cannot be vaccinated, but in this video Dr. Andrew Wakefield clearly explains how vaccination actually destroys natural herd immunity, and thereby puts more people at risk!!! Natural herd immunity is what actually protects the population from mortality (death) and morbidity (rate of sickness). Dr. Andrew Wakefield gives examples of how natural herd immunity operates by discussing measles and the measles vaccine, mumps and the mumps vaccine, and chickenpox and the chickenpox vaccine. This is a must-see video for any anti-vaccine or vaccine free parent who wants to discuss vaccination with pro vaccine parents or those who advocate for mandatory vaccination.

Learn more about herd immunity at:
http://www.stopmandatoryvaccination.com/public-health/myth-4-herd-immunity/

Produced by Larry Cook
http://www.stopmandatoryvaccination.com

Keywords
vaccinesvaccinationherd immunitydr andrew wakefieldnatural immunitystop mandatory vaccination
