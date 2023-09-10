News Interruption!!



News Interruption..... because beyond all this, there is a living world out there. And because we need to smile. 😺🐈😽🐈‍⬛

Whale sharks inspire awe and wonder like few other animals. They are magnificent and gentle creatures, reaching a length of 17m (54 feet) and weighing as much as 45,000kg (100,000lbs). To witness one in the wild is an experience that cannot be fully described.

For scuba divers, an encounter, or even a sighting of a whale shark in the wild is a life long dream. But, to swim alongside one that is unconcerned and accepting of a diver's presence is truly life changing. These divers were as at one with nature as is possible and their wonder and appreciation of this giant beast is obvious.

Whale sharks are protected in the Galapagos Islands and many parts of the world. Strict rules require divers to maintain a respectful distance and to avoid actual contact with the animals, no matter how tempting it might be to touch one. But whale sharks have no reason to fear a human, or even a group of them. They are used to remoras and sharks surrounding them, and swimming in close proximity.

Unless the whale shark recognizes the behaviour as threatening, it is unlikely to react. These sharks are capable of outswimming most animals, or diving deep to avoid conflict. The whale shark here is simply cruising along effortlessly and is possibly even curious about the clumsy creatures around it. In these remote waters, these gentle creatures will often allow a close inspection by those who approach respectfully.

The Galapagos Islands are an area of the world with a rich abundance and diversity of life that is unique and fascinating. It is no wonder that Charles Darwin learned so much during his voyage to the islands in the 1800s.