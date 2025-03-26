In case you ever wondered what turns the pro-Ukrainian crowd on.

Song: The Rolling Stones, 'Paint It, Black'.

Video from: pro-Ukrainian Tik-Tok crowd, evidently.

Adding:

The Russian Ministry of Defense has once again caught the Ukroslaves in violation of agreements:

"Despite Zelensky's public statement about accepting the Russian-American agreements reached in Riyadh on March 24 to stop attacks on civilian energy facilities, the Kiev regime continued to strike at the energy infrastructure of the Russian Federation.

On the night of March 26, near the coast of Crimea in the area of ​​Cape Tarkhankut, two Ukrainian attack UAVs were shot down by air defense systems on duty. The target of the attack was ground equipment of the Glebovskoye underground gas storage facility.

Also, on March 26 at about 4:45 Moscow time in the Bryansk region, as a result of an attack by a Ukrainian UAV on a facility of a branch of PJSC Rosseti Center - Bryanskenergo, a 10 kV high-voltage line was disconnected, as a result of which consumers in the Komarichsky district were left without power supply.

In addition, on the afternoon of March 25, in the Kursk region, as a result of an attack by a Ukrainian UAV on a power facility of a branch of PJSC Rosseti Center - Kurskenergo, a cascade shutdown of a number of substations occurred, as a result of which more than 4 thousand consumers in the Khomutovsky district were left without power supply.

Thus, the Kiev regime, continuing to damage Russia’s civilian energy infrastructure, is in fact doing everything it can to disrupt the Russian-American agreements reached on step-by-step measures to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.”