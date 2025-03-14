WOW!!! LOOK WHAT THEY HAVE DUG UP!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ruins of 1879 Union Mine Shaft in Nevada. Underground city?
https://stolenhistory.net/threads/ruins-of-1879-union-mine-shaft-in-nevada-underground-city.4509/
Kansas city SubTropolis
https://stolenhistory.net/threads/kansas-city-subtropolis.1852/The Secret Tunnels of Sydney, Australia
https://stolenhistory.net/threads/the-secret-tunnels-of-sydney-australia.1408/
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uMoOKh0AujY
Everything Inside Me
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net