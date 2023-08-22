Michio Kaku admits that the CIA has used weather modification weapons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This aired 9 years ago on CBS.
The professor admits that the CIA used weather modification weapons during the Vietnam War but the reporter quickly added "allegedly"
At first he says it's "experimental" but later on admits we used this technology during the war. "Scientists and researchers may one day be able to manipulate rain and lightning using lasers.
"CBS This Morning" contributor Michio Kaku, a physics professor at City College of New York, talks to Charlie Rose and Norah O'Donnell about the potential future of weather."