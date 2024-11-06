You live in a world of NPCs...

You live in a world you may not recognize, a world which confuses you, a world which deceives you, a world which does not truly fulfill you, a world that looks fake everywhere. This is a world of NPCs.





The Two Solutions of the Future, Permaculture and Voluntaryism: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TcwONlefic

Event With Over 50 Speakers & 100s of Resources: https://nita.one/summit

Over 70 Clips & 100s of Resources Of People Telling You The Most Important Knowledge: https://theliberator.us/show

All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth





#powerfulvideo #motivational #inspirational #powerful #powerfulmotivation #powerfulvideo #society #helpful #changetheworld #change #spiritualawakening