PSEC - 2024 - Deep Thoughts With Dave On Roger Hanson Live | 03 of 03 | 432hz [hd 720p]

ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2024 - Deep Thoughts With Dave On Roger Hanson Live" -- Dave Kelso appears on Roger Hanson Live with Roger Hanson, Mark Wojtaszek, Mark Edworthy and Thanh-Hai Tran. They discuss a wide variety of topics, including but not limited to Esoterics, BBSing, Internet History, Technology, Open Source Software, Open Source Music, Scamdemic, Eugenics, Musical Parodies and Hollywood Degeneracy.
You may watch this in a single 3 hour long video, or divided into 3 separate videos.
This video is the third.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Roger Hanson, Mark Wojtaszek, Mark Edworthy, Thanh-Hai Tran, CC / Fair Use: third party content used in parodies
