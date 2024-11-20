How to use the "I Identify As" Clause to Influence for Good

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Through 20 years of schooling (aka indoctrination), + perhaps another 10 years of 'higher education', being taught whatever is in print is 'gospel truth', and to 'obey' - sadly a number of people have become a little insane. In other words - acting under a magical spell - and not thinking logically. Some people actually believe one can "identify" as a chicken, or dog, or boy, or girl - and then others subsequently 'treat' them that way.
In this video, I teach you how you both when and how you can use that clause to influence for good. Transcripts/links below, feel free to repost/share this content.
Transcript:
https://truthsearchengine.com/uploads/20241119-identify-as-transcript.txt
Audio Transcript:
https://truthsearchengine.com/uploads/20241119-identify-as-video.mp3
Video Download:
https://truthsearchengine.com/uploads/2024119-identify-as-video.mp4