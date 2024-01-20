Melbourne Freedom Rally 20 January 2024 Forrest of the Fallen

Part 2 of three videos, this one covering the Forrest of the Fallen down the road from the Melbourne Tennis Centre. Here was a place to pause and contemplate the major grief and loss to our society, even of close family members and friends. These individual signs displaying a vaccine death or serious injury signal a potent wake up call for passers by who may still be unaware of the carnage perpetuated by our major corporations and governments being controlled by evil minds. There will be a day of reckoning.
