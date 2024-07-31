Rightly Dividing The Two Wars Of Ezekiel 38 And 39-NOW THE END BEGINS-JULY 30 2024

On my desktop in the Studio, I have two flatscreen monitors that I use to create content on. On the left screen I am watching flashing, rotating images of the precision airstrike that Israel just leveled against Hezbollah in Beirut in Lebanon, breaking right now. On the right screen I am typing this article about tonight’s Bible study on the two wars we find listed in Ezekiel 38 and 39. If you’re looking for a more relevant and timely Bible study than this one, you won’t find it. This is the literal bleeding edge of the end times we are now on. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, Ezekiel presents us with two end times wars, two different end times wars I might add, wars that take place at the beginning of the Millennium and at the end of the Millennium. When we right divide what we read, as Paul commands us to, we find that Ezekiel 38 is a perfect match for the Battle of Gog and Magog in Revelation 20, and that Ezekiel 39 is a perfect match for the Battle of Armageddon in Revelation 19. In this study, we give you overwhelming biblical proof for our assessment of these two wars, why they are listed in reverse order, and everything else you need to know about Ezekiel’s wars. We will also give you all the latest breaking updates of the aftermath of Israel’s tactical airstrike on Lebanon that is unfolding in real time.