Nobody in recorded history has died of Tetanus...Tetanus shots are Bovine Scatology🐂💩

Jim Crenshaw
June 4, 2023
Try to never let the Pharmacist or the fake doctors inject you with anything. Quacks pushing quackzines. And if what she says is not enough for you, never take a shot that has ANUS in its name. TetANUS. A shit shot for sure.
Source: Dr. Carrie Madej
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/VV0zgCPWPuNx