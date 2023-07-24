© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 16.JUL.2023
8:00PM EST
#739 // FROM BITTER TO SWEET - LIVE
These last four years have taught us much, but the most significant lesson is that "life" is no stranger to bitterness. Bitterness is an unwelcome guest that too often overstays its welcome, leaving us wounded and disheartened. We find ourselves searching for solace, for any glimmer of hope that can pierce through our darkness and heal our wounded souls. In times like these, we often turn to Scripture, seeking words that will uplift our spirits and open the windows of our hearts to the Holy Spirit's love and kindness.
Our Christian journey is not exempt from trials and hardships. Bitterness may find its way into our hearts, leaving us wounded and searching for solace. But just as God sweetened Israel's bitter waters, He can transform our bitterness into sweetness. Through the sacrifice of Christ on the cross, we can find hope and healing, even in the most challenging of circumstances. As we trust in God's promises, cling to His faithfulness, and hold fast to Christ, even the bitterest experiences can give way to something sweet. So, let us embrace the journey, knowing that God is with us every step, ready to transform our bitterness into sweetness.
#QBits
PODCAST
WATCH LIVE
https://rumble.com/v30fmmi-739-from-bitter-to-sweet-live.html?mref=2lydb&mc=d2ucq
WEBSITE
https://www.gooddog-usa.com
TRUTH SOCIAL
https://truthsocial.com/@GoodDog_USA
TELEGRAM
https://t.me/GoodDog_USA
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL
[we need 1,000 subscribers to begin to Livestream]
https://www.youtube.com/@GoodDog-USA
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
* PLEASE SUPPORT OUR CHANNEL, THANK YOU *
DONORBOX or SNAIL MAIL
https://www.gooddog-usa.com/support
GET YOUR GOLD & SILVER AT MONEY METALS EXCHANGE
http://shrsl.com/3tsy8
NO MORE $$$ TO GLOBALIST BIG BOX STORES!
SHOP MADE IN AMERICA, DIRECT!
https://patriotswitch.com/gooddog
DE-GOOGLED PHONE PROGRAM
https://www.gooddog-usa.com/degoogle-program
DR. ZELENKO'S Z-STACK TO BOOST YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM
https://zstacklife.com/gooddog
( ZSTACK COUPON CODE FOR 10% OFF : GOODDOGUSA )
STEP ON SOCKS - STEP ON Biden, Obama, Pelosi, Clinton, Fauci and Gates!
https://www.steponsocks.com/gooddog
( 3 pair for $17.76! )
+ + + + + + + + + +
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEW SUBSTACK CHANNEL
[we've begun posting research-news now!]
Go here:
gooddogusa.substack.com (https://www.gooddogusa.substack.com/)
= = = = = = = = = =
- - - - - - - - - - - - -
JOIN OUR COMMUNITY ON ELEMENT
https://www.gooddog-usa.com/discord
PSALM PROJECT
WEBSITE ~ https://www.gooddog-usa.com/psalm-form
ON RUMBLE ~ https://rumble.com/c/PsalmsAndSuchWithGoodDog
FIND GOODDOG ON THESE PLATFORMS
RUMBLE ~ https://www.rumble.com/QBits
CLOUTHUB ~ https://www.clouthub.com/gooddogmedia
PERISCOPE ~ https://www.periscope.tv/GoodDog_3384
YOUTUBE ~ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy8sqEimAZFMVt95S9ej3_Q
TWITCH ~ https://www.twitch.tv/gooddog_555
BRIGHTEON ~ https://www.brighteon.com/channel/gooddog3384
BITCHUTE ~ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gooddog_3384/
FOXHOLE ~ https://thefoxhole.app/#/home
TIGER NETWORK ~ https://www.tora3.com/gooddog555
TWITTER ~ https://twitter.com/GoodDog94619152
ODYSEE ~ https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Army-of-Light:6