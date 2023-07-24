- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 16.JUL.2023

8:00PM EST

#739 // FROM BITTER TO SWEET - LIVE

These last four years have taught us much, but the most significant lesson is that "life" is no stranger to bitterness. Bitterness is an unwelcome guest that too often overstays its welcome, leaving us wounded and disheartened. We find ourselves searching for solace, for any glimmer of hope that can pierce through our darkness and heal our wounded souls. In times like these, we often turn to Scripture, seeking words that will uplift our spirits and open the windows of our hearts to the Holy Spirit's love and kindness.

Our Christian journey is not exempt from trials and hardships. Bitterness may find its way into our hearts, leaving us wounded and searching for solace. But just as God sweetened Israel's bitter waters, He can transform our bitterness into sweetness. Through the sacrifice of Christ on the cross, we can find hope and healing, even in the most challenging of circumstances. As we trust in God's promises, cling to His faithfulness, and hold fast to Christ, even the bitterest experiences can give way to something sweet. So, let us embrace the journey, knowing that God is with us every step, ready to transform our bitterness into sweetness.

