U.S. elections have been INFILTRATED, Mollie Hemingway

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mollie Hemingway testifies before the House Administration Committee on February 7, 2024.
A great summary of why the elections process is OVER in america!... and why 'Competent Officials' need to be APPOINTED, and NOT elected. The election process has been INFILTRATED and DESTROYED over MANY years! There is NO integrity left in u.s. elections. The Truth is Coming out.
We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.