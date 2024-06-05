BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jessica Tapia and Attorney Bethany Onishenko | Won $360k After Suing School District That Fired Her For Not Lying to Parents and Denying Her Religious Beliefs | Teachers Don’t Lie
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
11 months ago

Moms on a Mission is honored to welcome back to the show California PE teacher, Jessica Tapia and her attorney Bethany Onishenko from Advocates for Faith and Freedom. Jessica shares how she put God first and trusted him in the face of such extreme pressure and adversity and how there was a “message in the number”. She reveals how out of this horrific, painful experience that God has birthed in conjunction with Advocates for Faith and Freedom this new platform called, Teachers Don’t Lie. https://faith-freedom.com/teachers-dont-lie

“The purpose of TEACHERS DON’T LIE is to support teachers of faith who are feeling the weight of the darkness that has infiltrated the education system.” Follow and connect with Jessica on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/imjessicatapia?igsh=ODk1M24xa25pcm9w

and on X: https://x.com/realjesstapia?s=11&t=vi9a9yQT4A38l0yf3ae6jw.


Keywords
culture warmoms on a missionjessica tapiaattorney bethany onishenko
