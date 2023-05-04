How to Ensure You Receive Appropriate Dermatology Treatment Every Time

"Never worry about going to the wrong dermatologist! Here’s why:

In this video, Dr. Michelle Min, an Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at UC Irvine’s School of Medicine, shares a helpful tip to help you navigate dermatology easier!

According to Dr. Min, not all dermatologists are the same.

This means that not every dermatologist is a “Dr. Pimple Popper”. ❌

Dr. Min explains that people seeking help from dermatologists don’t have to worry about not getting the right treatment, because dermatologists in any given area usually know each other and are well-informed about each other’s specialties, which makes it possible to guide the patient to the right dermatologist who can EXPERTLY address the patient’s issue. 🤝

