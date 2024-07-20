It's EASY to Deceive people who want to be Deceived

How easily people forget!

Check out Dustin Nemos and Nem721 on Bitchute!





Both videos were posted by one of these two guys!





Dustin Nemos:

https://www.bitchute.com/profile/99QVZ4mRxSlT





Nem721:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QWCuPAXa5iL2





Speak the TRUTH even if your voice shakes!





And STOP being a mind controlled zombie #Slave!





May Yahuwah guide your path and keep you safe in all you do!





Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!





Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692





Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker





BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/





Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0





UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503





Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw





You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)