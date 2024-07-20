It's EASY to Deceive people who want to be Deceived

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How easily people forget!
Check out Dustin Nemos and Nem721 on Bitchute!
Both videos were posted by one of these two guys!
Dustin Nemos:
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/99QVZ4mRxSlT
Nem721:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QWCuPAXa5iL2
Speak the TRUTH even if your voice shakes!
And STOP being a mind controlled zombie #Slave!
May Yahuwah guide your path and keep you safe in all you do!
Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!
Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692
Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker
BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/
Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0
UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503
Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw
You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503
This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)