Donald J Trump. He's coming back.

Joe Rambo: "If you think for a second that DJT started a new branch of the military. One dealing in "space." Who basically has all authority over the other 4 branches. Without guidance from the group that asked him to be the face of this operation, then you are fooling yourself.





He told us for months prior that the elections would be stolen. He told us of human trafficking for I can't remember how long. He told us of the "swamp" and warned us of corruption and spying. The list could go on.





Trump is a "trumpet" ~ he sounded the alarm. He told us what was coming.

To think he didn't follow through when all of his actions show different would be naive.





His actions. EO's. Personnel placement. The drops. His words. They all paint a picture.





Enjoy the show. But do your part.





You may have been unaware that you were part of this war when it started. But now you know that's not the case. Trump told us he was giving the power back to the people.

Embrace it. With great power comes great responsibility."





JoeRambo:

https://x.com/BrainStorm_Joe/status/1701974452748111948?s=20







