Miles Guo: Cryptocurrency will take over more than 70% of production force and monetary exchange

2023.02.14 Cryptocurrency will take over more than 70% of production force and monetary exchange. Just like those who rejected Industrial Revolution and internet, anyone tries to stop the cryptocurrency won't end well.
全世界只要是对数字货币开战的，都会非常惨。上帝也阻挡不住未来数字货币会成为全人类上超过70%的生产力和交易工具。谁阻挡数字货币谁就会第一个倒下，中共会第一个倒下。