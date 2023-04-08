© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.04.08 Join us on April 8th, 2023, at the #FreeMilesGuoRally from 10:00 to 17:00 at the Grand Army Plaza, Manhattan, New York
请战友加入#FreeMilesGuo全球联动抗议集会纽约站
时间：2023年4月8日 10-17
地点: 纽约曼哈顿Grand Army Plaza 雪梨酒店楼下
报名：各农场登记审核
这次集会将聚集美、加地区所有农场和其他农场在美加地区战友，以及著名音乐和媒体友人到现场支持声援，敬请期待！