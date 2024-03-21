Mar-a-Lago Is Suddenly Worth $ Hundreds of Millions, per CNN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH: Now That They Want Him to Sell It, Mar-a-Lago Is Suddenly Worth $ Hundreds of Millions | President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property is suddenly worth “hundreds of millions of dollars” to CNN and its guests, especially now they want him to sell it to meet the court-mandated bond fee of $454 million as ordered by far-left judge Arthur Engoron.
Speaking to CNN’s Erin Burnett, guest Bess Freedman said: “Mar-a-Lago, potentially that could be something that could be sold quickly. I think the valuation is something in the hundreds of millions and I think there could be a buyer for something like that.”
