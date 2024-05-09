Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - May 8, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2276 - Boy Scouts go tranny? -Biden compares Hamas to the holocaust. -Why do women suffer from irritable bowel syndrome? -What does Ron DeSantis say Florida isn’t going to comply to what White House rules? -Why do anti gun holders have stock in Smith and Wesson? -Banning cellphones in school helps students how? Plus much more! High energy must listen show.