EMF Conditioners For Homes, Farms and Other Large Areas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Get yours today - https://essentialenergy.solutions/collections/powerconditioner
Join Dan Stachofsky in this training video as he introduces the Home/Office Conditioner, GeoField XT, and GeoField XLT—extensive EMF protection devices designed to harmonize large environments by balancing EMFs. These conditioners not only protect your space, but they also tune the biofields of both you and all living organisms around you. By emitting biophotons, they condition your cellular biology, mitochondria, and blood, effectively uprooting EMF toxicity and allowing your body to function optimally.