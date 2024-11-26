TRUMP & BIDEN ARE ONE TEAM, says president-elect's pick for National Security Advisor Mike Waltz

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TRUMP AND BIDEN ARE ONE TEAM, says president-elect's pick for National Security Advisor Mike Waltz (1st video), warning U.S' adversaries against attempting to pit the 2 administrations against each other.
(They don't need help in that, though! 🤨) because they're "hand and glove".
Part 2 up next.