Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Heritage Foundation Founder Dr. Kevin Roberts Takes a Flamethrower to WEF Talking Points in Davos
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
1362 Subscribers
157 views
Published a month ago

(Jan 18, 2024) Kevin Roberts: "It's laughable that anyone would describe Davos as protecting liberal democracy… It is equally laughable to use the word dictatorship at Davos and aim that at President Trump. That’s absurd… With all due respect, nothing personal, you are part of the problem.”


Project 2025: https://www.project2025.org/


The Heritage Foundation: https://www.heritage.org/


https://rumble.com/v47uqg0-heritage-president-to-wef-elites-you-are-the-problem.html

Keywords
current eventspoliticstruthnwoglobalismheritage foundationrealitydavoswefkevin roberts

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket