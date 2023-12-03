BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EVIDENCE OF THE HOLY SPIRIT #3, Romans 8:1-3, GOD’s Holy Sabbath: 20231202
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
13 views • 12/03/2023

EVIDENCE OF THE HOLY SPIRIT #3, Romans 8:1-3,  GOD’s Holy Sabbath: 20231202

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Romans 8:1-3

There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit. 

 

For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death. 

 

For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, GOD sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh. Amen! (Romans 8:1-3)


Keywords
deathgodholy spiritsinlifelawevidenceweakchrist jesusspiritfreefashionfornicationdisobediencelustsonidolfleshwalkcondemnationsenduncleancondemnedlikenessfilthiness
