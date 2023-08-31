BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Truth About Forgiveness!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1914 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 08/31/2023

WHAT ARE THE FACTS ABOUT FORGIVENESS?


Is there another word for "letting go", or limiting the burden, so that it does not limit the victim going forward? Freeing?


Can forgiveness mean letting go of toxic anger, as it can add to the damage already done to oneself? It doesn't mean to forget about or not seek reparations or justice.


part of the definition of forgive is to "cease to harbor resentment." that is, in my mind, the critical part of forgiving


I'm orthodox Jewish but you're like my non Jewish rabbi.. love your stuff so much.


My father was like that. When I told him I loved him on his deathbed he said "you do?" He hated himself.


Wednesday Night Live 30 Aug 2023

Keywords
christphilosophyforgivepetty
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy