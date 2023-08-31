The Truth About Forgiveness!

WHAT ARE THE FACTS ABOUT FORGIVENESS?





Is there another word for "letting go", or limiting the burden, so that it does not limit the victim going forward? Freeing?





Can forgiveness mean letting go of toxic anger, as it can add to the damage already done to oneself? It doesn't mean to forget about or not seek reparations or justice.





part of the definition of forgive is to "cease to harbor resentment." that is, in my mind, the critical part of forgiving





I'm orthodox Jewish but you're like my non Jewish rabbi.. love your stuff so much.





My father was like that. When I told him I loved him on his deathbed he said "you do?" He hated himself.





Wednesday Night Live 30 Aug 2023