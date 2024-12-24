Jenin Siege 18 Days Without Basic Services or Education

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For 18 days, the Jenin Refugee Camp has been under siege by the Palestinian Authority, deprived of water, electricity, and essential services, with garbage accumulating in the streets and children unable to attend school.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 22/12/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video