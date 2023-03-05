Hospital threatened doctors to NOT write medical exemption for vaccine, says nurse Jennifer Bridges

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“I’ve seen text messages. I’ve seen emails where [Houston] Methodist Hospital threaten their doctors.” “You cannot sign medical exemptions [for the vaccine]." “You cannot talk about, you cannot report adverse reactions to these vaccines.” “If you do… there were other people… [who would] erase those [reports].” “Those were not allowed to be on record.” Jennifer Bridges, former nurse at Houston Methodist Hospital, at Senator Ron Johnson’s hearing “Covid-19: A Second Opinion” on 24 Jan 2022.
The full 5-hour Senate Committee Roundtable: "Covid-19: A Second Opinion", moderated by Senator Ron Johnson on 01/24/2021, is posted here: https://rumble.com/vt9us5-important-covid-19-a-second-opinion-senate-committee-roundtable.html
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News