X22 REPORT Ep. 3094b - Cyber Attack An Act Of War, WWIII, The Final Act, At Dawn Justice Will Be Done

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3094b - June 14, 2023
Cyber Attack An Act Of War, WWIII, The Final Act, At Dawn Justice Will Be Done
The [DS] is panicking, their plan is not working, they thought if they indicted Trump the people would move away from him, this didn't happen the opposite happened. The [DS] is going to the path the patriots want them to go down, the will try a cyber attack close to the election and they will try to bring us to war, Trump already knows the playbook, at dawn justice will be done
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Help take years off the clock with Collagen
--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 53% OFF !!!